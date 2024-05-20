fbpx

The New York Times: A Plan To Help Harlem Students Build Wealth: Start Them Off With $10,000

By / / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

The New York Times, May 9, 2024, A Plan To Help Harlem Students Build Wealth: Start Them Off With $10,000

A New York City nonprofit group, flush with millions in private capital, is piloting a first-of-its-kind savings program to address the racial wealth gap — by giving thousands of students in Harlem $10,000 each to invest.

The Harlem Children’s Zone, an influential anti-poverty organization, said it is raising $300 million for an initiative called Wealth Builds that will launch in Upper Manhattan, where the group operates, and expand to 10 other cities, including Atlanta and Minneapolis.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Start typing and press enter to search