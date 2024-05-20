The New York Times: A Plan To Help Harlem Students Build Wealth: Start Them Off With $10,000

The New York Times, May 9, 2024, A Plan To Help Harlem Students Build Wealth: Start Them Off With $10,000
A New York City nonprofit group, flush with millions in private capital, is piloting a first-of-its-kind savings program to address the racial wealth gap — by giving thousands of students in Harlem $10,000 each to invest.
The Harlem Children’s Zone, an influential anti-poverty organization, said it is raising $300 million for an initiative called Wealth Builds that will launch in Upper Manhattan, where the group operates, and expand to 10 other cities, including Atlanta and Minneapolis.