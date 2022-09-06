The New York Times: bank Of America Tests No-Down-Payment Mortgages In Black And Hispanic Neighborhoods

The New York Times, September 2, 2022, Bank Of America Tests No-Down-Payment Mortgages In Black And Hispanic Neighborhoods
According to the National Association of Realtors, a trade association for real estate professionals, the pandemic exacerbated the racial homeownership gap, with rising housing prices and low supply affecting Black households more than any other racial group. In a report published in January, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a fair-lending advocacy group, found that the private mortgage market was providing loans in only 13.7 percent of low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, even though they represented 30 percent of neighborhoods.