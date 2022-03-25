The New York Times: Bitcoin Miners Want to Recast Themselves as Eco-Friendly

The New York Times, March 22, 2022, Bitcoin Miners Want to Recast Themselves as Eco-Friendly
Facing criticism from politicians and environmentalists, the cryptocurrency mining industry has embarked on a rebranding effort to challenge the prevailing view that its electricity-guzzling computers are harmful to the climate. All five of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies say they are building or already operating plants powered by renewable energy, and industry executives have started arguing that demand from crypto miners will create opportunities for wind and solar companies to open facilities of their own.