The New York Times: Blackstone expands further into rental housing in the United States.

The New York Times, February 16, 2022, Blackstone expands further into rental housing in the United States.

The private equity firm Blackstone, the largest owner of commercial real estate in the world, is expanding its portfolio of rental housing and commercial real estate in the United States.

The firm announced on Wednesday that it would spend roughly $6 billion to acquire Preferred Apartment Communities, a real estate investment trust based in Atlanta that owns 44 multifamily communities and about 12,000 housing units in the Southeast, mostly in Atlanta; Nashville; Charlotte, N.C.; and the Florida cities of Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa. Preferred also owns several retail and office properties.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

