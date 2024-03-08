The New York Times: Developers Got Backing For Affordable Housing. Then The Neighborhood Found Out.

The New York Times, March 1, 2024, Developers Got Backing For Affordable Housing. Then The Neighborhood Found Out.
When developers set out to build 60 subsidized apartments in an affluent corner of Florence, S.C., the chairman of the County Council waxed enthusiastic. Affordable housing “would serve a great need,” he wrote, and its proximity to services and jobs fit county planning goals. He pledged a small grant.
Then the neighbors found out. Lawyers, executives and civic leaders, they gathered at the Florence Country Club, a half-mile from the proposed development, and vowed to block it. Nine days later, the plan suffered a fatal blow when the Council, in a meeting that took three minutes and 14 seconds, began rezoning the site, led by the chairman who had praised it.