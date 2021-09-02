The New York Times: A Banking Regulator Says it Will Start Fresh on an Anti-Redlining Rule, Scrapping a Trump-Era Version

The New York Times, July 22, 2021, A Banking Regulator Says it Will Start Fresh on an Anti-Redlining Rule, Scrapping a Trump-Era Version
One of the Trump administration’s signature changes to banking rules is being rescinded a little more than a year after it was put in place.
Jesse Van Tol, the chief executive of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a nonprofit group that pressures banks to increase their activities in poorer neighborhoods, said he was pleased that the agency was “finally turning the page on this terrible rule.”