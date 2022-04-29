The New York Times: Harvard Creates Fund to Redress Its Ties to Slavery

The New York Times, April 26, 2022, Harvard Creates Fund to Redress Its Ties to Slavery
The university is committing $100 million, joining other universities that are grappling with their complicity in the institution of slavery.
A report released with Harvard’s announcement said that at its roots, the university, which was founded in 1636, owed its immense wealth to patrons of the university whose fortunes were made on the backs of enslaved people, and whose names still festoon dormitories and other buildings that students walk in and out of every day.