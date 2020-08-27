The New York Times: How Decades of Racist Housing Policy Left Neighborhoods Sweltering

The New York Times, August 24, 2020: How Decades of Racist Housing Policy Left Neighborhoods Sweltering
In cities like Baltimore, Dallas, Denver, Miami, Portland and New York, neighborhoods that are poorer and have more residents of color can be 5 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit hotter in summer than wealthier, whiter parts of the same city.
And there’s growing evidence that this is no coincidence. In the 20th century, local and federal officials, usually White, enacted policies that reinforced racial segregation in cities and diverted investment away from minority neighborhoods in ways that created large disparities in the urban heat environment.
The consequences are being felt today.