The New York Times: Iowa Caucus Results Riddled With Errors and Inconsistencies

The New York Times, February 6, 2020: Iowa Caucus results riddled with errors and inconsistencies
Results from the Iowa Democratic caucuses were delayed by “quality control checks” on Monday night. Days later, quality control issues have not been resolved.
The results released by the Iowa Democratic Party on Wednesday were riddled with inconsistencies and other flaws. According to a New York Times analysis, more than 100 precincts reported results that were internally inconsistent, that were missing data or that were not possible under the complex rules of the Iowa caucuses.