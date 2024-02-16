The New York Times: Mayor Adams Is Sued Over Failure To Comply With New Housing Laws

The New York Times, February 15, 2024, Mayor Adams Is Sued Over Failure To Comply With New Housing Laws
The Legal Aid Society sued Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday for not complying with new laws meant to address rising homelessness and the influx of tens of thousands of migrants. In the coming days, the City Council is expected to join the society, after voting last week to authorize a lawsuit.
The laws at issue are a package of bills the Council passed last year to make more people eligible for a housing voucher program as record numbers of homeless people entered city shelters. Mr. Adams vetoed the legislation, saying it would be too costly.