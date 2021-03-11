fbpx

The New York Times: Mitt Romney Has a Plan, and Joe Biden Should Borrow From It

By / March 11, 2021 / On Our Radar

The United States allows more than 10 million American children to live in poverty, bereft of resources and opportunity. The wealthiest nation on earth does less than almost every other developed nation to help children who grow up in low-income families.

These millions of individual tragedies are particularly heartbreaking because there is an obvious solution that has proved its value in other developed nations. The corrective for child poverty is for the government to give money to people who have children.

The Biden administration is working with congressional Democrats on a plan to significantly increase federal aid for families with children as part of a $1.9 trillion bill that also includes money to confront the coronavirus pandemic and to ameliorate its economic consequences.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

