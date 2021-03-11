The New York Times: Mitt Romney Has a Plan, and Joe Biden Should Borrow From It

The New York Times, February 23, 2021, Mitt Romney Has a Plan, and Joe Biden Should Borrow From It
The United States allows more than 10 million American children to live in poverty, bereft of resources and opportunity. The wealthiest nation on earth does less than almost every other developed nation to help children who grow up in low-income families.
These millions of individual tragedies are particularly heartbreaking because there is an obvious solution that has proved its value in other developed nations. The corrective for child poverty is for the government to give money to people who have children.
The Biden administration is working with congressional Democrats on a plan to significantly increase federal aid for families with children as part of a $1.9 trillion bill that also includes money to confront the coronavirus pandemic and to ameliorate its economic consequences.