The New York Times: New Report Reveals N.Y.C Areas Most Hurt By Environmental Inequities

The New York Times, April 5, 2024, New Report Reveals N.Y.C Areas Most Hurt By Environmental Inequities

Nearly half of the city’s population lives in what the report describes as an “environmental justice area.” (It determined these areas, which typically have histories of societal neglect resulting in elevated levels of pollution and health issues, using census data.)

Polluting infrastructure, like high-emitting power plants and hazardous waste generators, tends to anchor these neighborhoods, many of which also lack green space and public transit. Several of the areas are near highways and warehouses, which can expose residents to contaminants.

