The New York Times: Opinion | The Lawbreakers Trump Loves

The New York Times, August 29, 2020: Opinion | The Lawbreakers Trump Loves
Even as President Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination on the White House lawn, lawbreakers rampaged through the capital.
Would our law-and-order president leap off the podium and tackle them? He once said he would race unarmed into a building to tackle a school shooter. But sadly he ignored these blatant lawbreakers, presidential aides violating Hatch Act restrictions on political manipulation of government.
It’s one law he doesn’t want to uphold. Asked about the Hatch Act, the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, scoffed, “Nobody outside of the beltway really cares.”