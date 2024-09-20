The New York Times: She Made an Offer On A Condo. Then The Seller Learned She Was Black.

The New York Times, May 31, 2024, She Made an Offer On A Condo. Then The Seller Learned She Was Black.
Perched on a hill with a view of the Atlantic Ocean, the condo in Virginia Beach was just what Dr. Raven Baxter wanted. It had a marble fireplace, a private foyer and details like crown molding and wainscoting in its three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
At $749,000, it was within her budget, too. She offered the asking price, which was accepted, and sent over a down payment. And then when she was in escrow earlier this month, her broker called her late at night on May 17, a Friday, with some bad news.
The seller wanted to pull out of the deal.