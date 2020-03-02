The New York Times: The Billionaire Election

The New York Times, February 21, 2020: The Billionaire Election
Bernie Sanders wants to get rid of them. Amy Klobuchar is fine with them, but wants them to pay somewhat higher taxes. Joe Biden promises them that under him, “nothing would fundamentally change.” Tom Steyer is one of them and wouldn’t be in the race if he wasn’t but seems slightly embarrassed about it. Elizabeth Warren wants to break up the companies that made many of them in the first place. Michael Bloomberg is trying to become president largely on the basis of being one. It would take Pete Buttigieg thousands of years to become one at his past rate of adult wealth creation, and yet he seems to be their top choice.
And waiting across the aisle, Donald Trump claims he’s one of them, which, because he’s Trump, means he probably isn’t.
I’m talking about billionaires, of course.