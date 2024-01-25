The New York Times, October 31, 2023, The New York Times: The Cost of Being Disable in New York City Housing.
As a wheelchair user, I have always had to pay a premium to live in an apartment independently. In my nine years living in New York City, I have spent more than $18,500 on automatic door openers, amenities just to make the places I’ve lived in accessible. For thousands of other New Yorkers with disabilities, this kind of expense simply isn’t feasible. In some cases, landlords are refusing to make accommodations or asking tenants to foot the bill, leaving even those with ample resources without an accessible place to live. Oftentimes, lawyers and disability rights advocates say, landlords are skirting the law to reject tenants.