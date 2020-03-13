The New York Times: The Economy Is on the Edge, and Trump May Push It Over

The New York Times, March 9, 2020: The Economy Is on the Edge, and Trump May Push It Over
President Trump on Monday continued his campaign to convince the American people that the coronavirus pales in comparison to the seasonal flu, and therefore worries are overblown.
Investors, unconvinced, kept right on dumping stocks and stashing money in government bonds — the modern equivalent of hiding savings in a mattress. The sell-off partly reflects sober assessments of the likely economic consequences of the coronavirus, which already is disrupting economic activity across the United States and around the world. But investors also are fleeing to safety because they are afraid, and Trump’s behavior is exacerbating those fears.