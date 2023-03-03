The New York Times: The Era of Shutting Others Out of New York’s Suburbs Is Ending

The New York Times, February 21, 2023, The Era Of Shutting Others Out Of New York’s Suburbs Is Ending
For much of the 20th century, towns surrounding New York City used a stomach-churning mix of racial covenants and restrictive zoning laws to shut out Black Americans and others considered undesirable from thriving suburbs. The federal government supported this system in myriad ways, including by denying government backing for mortgage loans in Black neighborhoods, a practice known as redlining, which hardened segregation and sharply restricted the ability of Black Americans to secure mortgages and buy homes.