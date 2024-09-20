The New York Times: They’re Asian. They’re American. But, They Wonder, Are They Asian American?

The New York Times, June 1, 2024, They’re Asian. They’re American. But, They Wonder, Are They Asian American?
When Dinesh Nepal first arrived in the United States in 2010, he had never heard of the term “Asian American.”
He knew that he was of Asian descent. He grew up in a refugee camp in Nepal after his parents were expelled from Bhutan, a landlocked Himalayan nation. And after he moved to Pittsburgh and became a United States citizen, he began calling himself an American.
But it never occurred to him to put those two labels together, even after he and his wife opened a shop selling bubble tea — a Taiwanese specialty that is iconic for Asian Americans.