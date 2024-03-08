The New York Times: This Couple Won Their Dream Apartment Through The N.Y.C. Housing Lottery

The New York Times, March 4, 2024, This Couple Won Their Dream Apartment Through The N.Y.C. Housing Lottery
That’s when NYC Housing Connect, a city-run online portal for connecting renters with low and middle incomes with affordable housing through open lotteries, came through on both fronts.
In the fall of 2021, they were picked in a housing lottery for a two-bedroom apartment at 5241 Center Boulevard, along the waterfront in Long Island City. It was spacious and well-lit and, for Ms. Dalton and Mr. Vivero, the second bedroom wasn’t just extra space; they saw it as place to start producing videos.