The New York Times: Warren Buffet and the Myth of the ‘Good Billionaire’

The New York Times, June 13, 2021, Warren Buffet and the Myth of the ‘Good Billionaire’
There is no way to be a billionaire in America without taking advantage of a system predicated on cruelty, a system whose tax code and labor laws and regulatory apparatus prioritize your needs above most people’s. Even noted Good Billionaire Mr. Buffett has profited from Coca-Cola’s sugary drinks, Amazon’s union-busting, Chevron’s oil drilling, Clayton Homes’s predatory loans and, as the country learned recently, the failure to tax billionaires on their wealth.