The New York Times: We Disagree on a Lot of Things. Except the Danger of Anti-Critical Race Theory Laws.

The New York Times, July 5, 2021, We Disagree on a Lot of Things. Except the Danger of Anti-Critical Race Theory Laws.
What is the purpose of a liberal education? This is the question at the heart of a bitter debate that has been roiling the nation for months.
Schools, particularly at the kindergarten-to-12th-grade level, are responsible for helping turn students into well-informed and discerning citizens. At their best, our nation’s schools equip young minds to grapple with complexity and navigate our differences. At their worst, they resemble indoctrination factories.