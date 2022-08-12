The New York Times: West Virginia Punishes Banks That It Says Don’t Support Coal

The New York Times, July 28, 2022, West Virginia Punishes Banks That It Says Don’t Support Coal
West Virginia on Thursday morning announced that five major financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, would be barred from doing business with the state because they have stopped supporting the coal industry.
The announcement, made by West Virginia’s treasurer, Riley Moore, is the first time a state has moved to sever banking relationships with major Wall Street firms over objections to their efforts to reduce dangerous planet-warming emissions.