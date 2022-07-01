The New York Times: Where an Army Paycheck Is an Easy Target

The New York Times, June 30, 2022, Where an Army Paycheck Is an Easy Target
For soldiers sometimes still in their teens, the dozens of financial services operators that surround Fort Campbell and other military outposts are a gantlet to run every time they step off government property. The results are alarming: The post’s own newspaper reported that in recent years, 40 percent of its soldiers had at least one predatory loan. Often, they owe the loans to business owners who were once in the military themselves.