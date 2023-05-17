The Nonprofit Quarterly: National Gathering Looks To Address Root Causes Of Inequality

The Nonprofit Quarterly, May 10, 2023, National Gathering Looks To Address Root Causes Of Inequality
“We know that redlining and segregation was not just a phenomenon that has to do with banks,” Jesse Van Tol, CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, said. “Institutional racism means that many institutions were implicated in the creation of the system that we have today—governmental, academic, corporate, and medical institutions alike.” Van Tol made these remarks at a keynote address to 1,200 attendees at this spring’s NCRC annual conference in Washington, DC. This year’s event was easily the group’s largest since before the COVID-19 pandemic.