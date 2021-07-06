fbpx

The Philadelphia Inquirer: N.J. Hospitals Can Now Build Housing for Those Experiencing Homelessness, Connecting Need to Services

By / July 6, 2021 / On Our Radar

The Philadelphia Inquirer, July 1, 2021, N.J. Hospitals Can Now Build Housing for Those Experiencing Homelessness, Connecting Need to Services

Saying the state has to “think creatively,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Wednesday to let hospitals build housing for people experiencing homelessness, a measure that supporters say represents an important step toward better health care.

The idea is that permanent, stable housing is a key to good health. People who are homeless are more likely to be hospitalized more often, to stay in the hospital longer once they’re there, and to require more care during treatment.

Providing affordable housing near hospitals could help head that off. Several New Jersey hospitals have been moving forward with plans for partnerships and pilot programs.

A 2002 study showed that providing housing and support services to more than 4,600 mentally ill, homeless people in New York City significantly reduced their stays in hospitals, shelters and correctional facilities, reported Healthcare Finance, which studies developments on the topic.

