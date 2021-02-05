The Real Deal: Biden to address racial gap, environmental justice in housing

By / February 5, 2021 / In the News

The Real Deal, January 28, 2021, Biden to address racial gap, environmental justice in housing

The newly inaugurated Biden’s executive order Tuesday reinstating a Fair Housing rule was just the first step in a broader agenda for racial and environmental justice in housing.

The Biden Administration has also selected Jenn Jones to serve as HUD’s chief of staff. Jones was a former policy lead at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a fair-lending nonprofit.

Housing is at the center of a lot of important things in the country. We now have a chance to take a look at HUD to bring in the talent, the tools, and the policies to do the things that are relevant to this time right now.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

