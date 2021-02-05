The Real Deal: Biden to address racial gap, environmental justice in housing

The Real Deal, January 28, 2021, Biden to address racial gap, environmental justice in housing
The newly inaugurated Biden’s executive order Tuesday reinstating a Fair Housing rule was just the first step in a broader agenda for racial and environmental justice in housing.
The Biden Administration has also selected Jenn Jones to serve as HUD’s chief of staff. Jones was a former policy lead at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a fair-lending nonprofit.
Housing is at the center of a lot of important things in the country. We now have a chance to take a look at HUD to bring in the talent, the tools, and the policies to do the things that are relevant to this time right now.