The Riverside Press: Knolls Crescent bank looks to close — for real this time

By / May 21, 2021 / In the News

It’s always a pleasant surprise when grassroots community activism actually gets the attention of those in power and leads to something positive. The residents of Knolls Crescent got a taste of this last year when they successfully delayed the closing of their local Chase Bank branch.

Commercial banks are closing branches around the country — more than 3,300 last year alone, a record high. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition says 14 percent of all operational U.S. bank branches closed between 2008 and 2020.

Last year’s coronavirus pandemic hasn’t helped keep those branches open, especially after it pushed even some technological stragglers to bank online instead. Isolated urban neighborhoods like Knolls Crescent as well as small rural towns are being hit the hardest by branch closures.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

