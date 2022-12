The Seattle Times, November 2, 2022, Some Seattle banks thrived in pandemic by axing single-family loans

Meanwhile, pressure to control costs, combined with a lingering pandemic labor shortage and the popularity of online banking, has accelerated a trend toward branch closures. (About 45% of customers prefer mobile banking, according to a new industry survey.)

Seattle alone lost at least 87 locations, or nearly 10%, since 2017, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.