The State: Why Are Columbia’s Black Neighborhoods High Risk for COVID-19? What One Study Shows

The State, September 11, 2020: Why Are Columbia’s Black Neighborhoods High Risk for COVID-19? What One Study Shows
“The higher rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths in communities of color have been well documented, but this study gives us a deeper understanding of why,” said Jesse Van Tol, CEO of the coalition. “Historical structural racism created economic and health disparities we see today.”
The study analyzed data from cities across the country and found that several chronic illnesses that lead to a heightened risk of death in COVID-19 patients are more common in lower income and minority neighborhoods.