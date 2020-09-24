The State: Why Are Columbia’s Black Neighborhoods High Risk for COVID-19? What One Study Shows

The State, September 11, 2020: Why Are Columbia’s Black Neighborhoods High Risk for COVID-19? What One Study Shows 

“The higher rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths in communities of color have been well documented, but this study gives us a deeper understanding of why,” said Jesse Van Tol, CEO of the coalition. “Historical structural racism created economic and health disparities we see today.”

The study analyzed data from cities across the country and found that several chronic illnesses that lead to a heightened risk of death in COVID-19 patients are more common in lower income and minority neighborhoods.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

