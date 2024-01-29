The Tiger’s Roar: Cultural Shifts: An Investigative Piece About The Social Impacts Of Gentrification In Savannah’s Black Neighborhoods

The Tiger’s Roar, December 1, 2023, Cultural Shifts: An Investigative Piece About The Social Impacts Of Gentrification In Savannah’s Black Neighborhoods
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) notes redlining as the beginning of gentrification. In the 1930s, the Home Owner’s Loan Corporation (HOLC) ranked cities across the U.S. by their investment risk.
A district outlined with red meant that its loan issuance was risky, and the HOLC advised against moving to that area. Then, those redlined regions were minority areas. Now, the almost century-old redlines still persist.