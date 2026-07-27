July 1, 2026, AFRO News, The U.S. Marks 250th Anniversary, While Black Americans Still Face Systemic Barriers
Despite decades of talk about progress, the economic divide remains stark. Today, for every dollar of wealth held by white families, Black families hold roughly 15 cents, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. This is the result of policies like redlining, which systematically blocked Black families from buying homes, which serves as the primary engine of generational wealth in this country.