The University Star: Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

By / September 12, 2022 / In the News

The University star, September 2, 2022, Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

Gentrification will eliminate an area’s unique culture that its members hold dear. According to National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a key component of gentrification is the cultural replacement of an area.

Local businesses housed in such an area have no choice but to close their doors. Not only do their expenses increase in a gentrifying neighborhood, but their clientele is forced to move away. Moreover, they find it difficult to compete with chain stores taking up residence in their neighborhoods. The pandemic only hastened the shutdown of these local businesses, which will change the city’s landscape forever.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

