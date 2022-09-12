The University Star: Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

The University star, September 2, 2022, Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

Gentrification will eliminate an area’s unique culture that its members hold dear. According to National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a key component of gentrification is the cultural replacement of an area.

Local businesses housed in such an area have no choice but to close their doors. Not only do their expenses increase in a gentrifying neighborhood, but their clientele is forced to move away. Moreover, they find it difficult to compete with chain stores taking up residence in their neighborhoods. The pandemic only hastened the shutdown of these local businesses, which will change the city’s landscape forever.