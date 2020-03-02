The Wall Street Journal: Dealerships Give Car Buyers Some Advice: Just Stop Paying Your Loan

The Wall Street Journal, February 15, 2020: Dealerships Give Car Buyers Some Advice: Just Stop Paying Your Loan
Joyce Parks was struggling to afford her Kia Soul when, she says, the dealership where she had bought it pitched her an unconventional idea: Stop making the payments.
Parks, 63 years old, says employees told her that she couldn’t trade in the Soul, but that she could buy another car. To get rid of the Soul, the dealership told her, she should have the lender repossess it, Parks said.
The trade-in, where a buyer hands a car back to a dealership and uses it as credit toward another one, is often a crucial step in car buying. But some dealerships are instead telling buyers to give their old cars back to their lenders—and selling them new ones—in a practice known as “kicking the trade.”