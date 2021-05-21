fbpx

The Wall Street Journal: Powell Says Low-Income Lending Rules Should Apply to All Firms Offering Consumer Credit

By / May 21, 2021 / In the News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said rules on lending in low-income communities should be extended to cover all firms providing consumer credit, not just banks.

“Like activities should have like regulation,” Mr. Powell said, speaking to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a fair-lending advocacy group.

The remarks signaled Mr. Powell’s support for efforts to overhaul a more-than-40-year-old law called the Community Reinvestment Act to encompass non-banks that increasingly provide the bulk of credit to individual borrowers, particularly in the $11 trillion mortgage market.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

