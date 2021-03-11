The Wall Street Journal: TIAA Names JPMorgan’s Thasunda Brown Duckett as CEO

The Wall Street Journal, February 25, 2021, TIAA Names JPMorgan’s Thasunda Brown Duckett as CEO
Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America named JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Thasunda Brown Duckett as president and chief executive, tapping a powerful consumer banker and one of Wall Street’s most-prominent Black executives.
As CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, Ms. Duckett oversees a sprawling network of 4,900 branches, more than $600 billion in deposits and 40,000 employees. She led Chase’s first retail-branch expansion in a decade, extended its digital offerings and pushed the bank to help improve customers’ financial literacy. Ms. Duckett has also been a leading voice among bankers in the need to close the wealth gap between white and Black Americans.