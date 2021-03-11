fbpx

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Retirement Crisis Hits Black Americans Hard

By / March 11, 2021 / On Our Radar

The Wall Street Journal, February 22, 2021, U.S. Retirement Crisis Hits Black Americans Hard

Kimberly Owens doesn’t know if retirement will ever be a reality for her. A well-educated project coordinator in her late 40s, she has pulled from her retirement funds for emergencies twice in 20 years. Her 401(k) balance is in the low-five figures.

“I’m going to be working until I am 75 at this rate,” said Ms. Owens, who works for the New Haven, Conn., campus of a medical-device company. “I’m not anywhere close to where I thought I was going to be at this point in my life.”

Many American households aren’t prepared for retirement, but Black Americans like Ms. Owens are even further behind than whites, according to academic and government data. The recent economic turmoil is likely widening the disparity.

