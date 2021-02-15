The Wall Street Journal: Venmo’s Debt-Collection Practices Probed by CFPB

By / February 15, 2021 / On Our Radar

The Wall Street Journal, February 5, 2021, Venmo’s Debt-Collection Practices Probed by CFPB

The payment app’s tactics-including threatening to send debt collectors after customers who are scam victims-have previously come under scrutiny.

In a regulatory filing, PayPal said it had received a “Civil Investigative Demand” from the CFPB “related to Venmo’s unauthorized funds transfers and collections processes, and related matters.” The company said the CFPB had requested documents and answers to written questions, and that it was cooperating with the regulators.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

