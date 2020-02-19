The Wall Street Journal; Where Are All the Women CEOs?

The Wall Street Journal: February 6, 2020: Where Are All the Women CEOs?
The traditional stepping stones to the chief executive position are jobs responsible for the bottom line—such as head of division—and those roles are still overwhelmingly filled by men
Women today lead 167 of the country’s top 3,000 companies. That’s more than double the share a decade ago, but still under 6%. For many, the barrier isn’t only a glass ceiling at the very top, but also an invisible wall that sidelines them from the kinds of roles that have been traditional stepping stones to the CEO position.
Within its U.S. executive-search practice, it has taken Korn Ferry an average of 269 days to place a female CEO, compared with 207 days to put a man in the job, which it attributes to boards remaining hesitant to pick a woman for the chief role.