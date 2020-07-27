The Wall Street Journal: White House Revokes Fair Housing Rule

The Wall Street Journal, July 23, 2020: White House Revokes Fair Housing Rule
The Trump administration is revoking a 2015 rule intended to encourage equity in housing, a move it said would cut red tape but that critics denounced as removing barriers to racial discrimination.
In a statement announcing the decision on Thursday, Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, called the Obama-era rule “unworkable and ultimately a waste of time for localities to comply with.”
But President Trump, who is seeking to woo the White, suburban voters who abandoned the Republican Party in the 2018 midterm elections, sounded a different note in a separate statement.
“The suburb destruction will end with us,” Trump said, echoing July 16 remarks accusing his presidential election rival, Joe Biden, and other Democrats of wanting to “abolish our beautiful and successful suburbs by placing far-left Washington bureaucrats in charge of local zoning decisions.”