The Wall Street Journal: Why A California Plan To Build More Homes Is Failing

The Wall Street Journal, May 27, 2024, Why A California Plan To Build More Homes Is Failing
When California legislators voted in 2021 to eliminate zoning laws that require neighborhoods to have only single family homes, supporters celebrated it as a tool to alleviate the state’s crippling housing shortage. Opponents said it heralded the end of homeownership in the state.
Two years after the law went into effect, fierce resistance from local officials, as well as complex hurdles for homeowners to add multiunit buildings to their properties, have kept neighborhoods of only single-family homes dominant in the Golden State.