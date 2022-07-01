fbpx

The New York Times: Biden and Fed chair Powell are set to meet as inflation dogs the global economy

The New York Times, May 31, 2022, Biden and Fed chair Powell are set to meet as inflation dogs the global economy

President Biden will meet with Jerome H. Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the state of the U.S. and global economy at a challenging moment.

Inflation in the United States is running near its fastest pace in four decades, with prices rising for gas, food and rent. While price pressures have shown early signs of abating, it is unclear how large and sustainable that decline will be given ongoing kinks in global supply chains and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

