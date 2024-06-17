The Washington Post: Biden Says Racial Wealth Gap Is Closing. The Reality Is Complicated.

The Washington Post,June 6, 2024, Biden Says Racial Wealth Gap Is Closing. The Reality Is Complicated.
Jesse Van Tol, president and chief executive of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, said Biden deserves credit for pressing banks to expand special purpose credit programs, which are meant to reduce racial disparities in lending. But he added that there were risks to talking about rising wealth when many Americans say they’re struggling.
“When we talk about progress in the aggregate, it’s not very meaningful if you yourself have not progressed,” he said. “I think certainly there is a need for the Biden administration to propose bold solutions to addressing the Black-White homeownership gap.”