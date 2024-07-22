The Washington Post: Biden To Unveil Plan To Cap Rents As GOP Convention Begins

The Washington Post, June 15, 2024, Biden To Unveil Plan To Cap Rents As GOP Convention Begins
President Biden will unveil a new proposal in Nevada on Tuesday to cap rental costs nationwide, according to three people familiar with the matter, as he works to assuage Democratic concerns about the viability of his candidacy while the Republican convention gets underway.
The policy push reflects the White House’s efforts to respond to widespread voter anger over high housing prices, which have soared since the pandemic and undermined Biden’s standing among voters about the economy. Nevada has seen among the biggest explosions of housing costs in the country, and Democrats have grown increasingly concerned that Trump could win the state in November.