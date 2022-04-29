fbpx

The Washington Post: Black, Latino communities have a higher level of oil drilling and pollution

By / April 29, 2022 / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

The Washington Post, April 15, 2022, Black, Latino communities have a higher level of oil drilling and pollution

Majority Black and Latino communities that received the worst grades under a racially discriminatory federal housing program known as redlining have nearly twice as many oil drilling wells as mostly White communities, a new study says.

The study by scientists at the University of California at Berkeley and Columbia University in New York joined a large body of research showing how communities of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution and the resulting poor health outcomes.

