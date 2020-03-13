The Washington Post: Charles Barkley is selling memorabilia to build affordable housing in his Alabama hometown

March 13, 2020

This isn’t simply some Marie Kondo downsizing phase or midlife crisis that Charles Barkley is going through. He has a really good reason for selling his 1993 NBA MVP trophy and an Olympic gold medal, among other memorabilia from his Hall of Fame basketball career.

He wants to use the proceeds to build affordable housing in Leeds, Ala., where he grew up.

“That stuff’s not that important to me. I’ve had an unbelievable life,” Barkley told Birmingham’s WJOX-FM last week, explaining why he isn’t sentimentally attached to his possessions. “I’ve been in Leeds a lot and we’ve probably got 30 eyesores, as I call them, where houses used to be when I was growing up. Either a rotted-out house or there’s just weeds that have overgrown.

“So, what I’m trying to do — I want to work with the city of Leeds, I want them to give me the spaces, number one. I want them to give me the houses, and I’m going to use my own money, selling my memorabilia.”

