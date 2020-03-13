The Washington Post: Charles Barkley is selling memorabilia to build affordable housing in his Alabama hometown

The Washington Post, March 9, 2020: Charles Barkley is selling memorabilia to build affordable housing in his Alabama hometown
“That stuff’s not that important to me. I’ve had an unbelievable life,” Barkley told Birmingham’s WJOX-FM last week, explaining why he isn’t sentimentally attached to his possessions. “I’ve been in Leeds a lot and we’ve probably got 30 eyesores, as I call them, where houses used to be when I was growing up. Either a rotted-out house or there’s just weeds that have overgrown.
“So, what I’m trying to do — I want to work with the city of Leeds, I want them to give me the spaces, number one. I want them to give me the houses, and I’m going to use my own money, selling my memorabilia.”