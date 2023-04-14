The Washington Post: Chicago Neighbors Say Obama Center Is Raising Rents, Forcing Them Out

The Washington Post, April 3, 2023, Chicago Neighbors Say Obama Center Is Raising Rents, Forcing Them Out
The Obama Foundation has told residents that the $500 million presidential center will help transform some of Chicago’s poorest neighborhoods and offer opportunities to those who live there. But Williams and others have watched its construction with mistrust. With the center’s opening still two years away, rents in the surrounding South Shore and Woodlawn neighborhoods already are rising. Median home prices have more than doubled since the center’s location was unveiled. Some longtime residents have been priced out.