The Washington Post: Congress Can Pass Reparations Now To Fix This 150-Year-Old Injustice

By / / In the News / 1 minute of reading

The Washington Post, February 22, 2024, Congress Can Pass Reparations Now To Fix This 150-Year-Old Injustice

Jesse Van Tol is president and CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, an organization promoting racial economic justice policy.

Should the US government pay reparations for slavery? That question dominates the long-running discussion about righting centuries of wrongs committed against Black Americans. But there is one injustice that Congress can — and should — act on right now.

