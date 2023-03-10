The Washington Post: Google Releases Civil Rights Review, Caving To Years Of Pressure

The Washington Post, March 3, 2023, Google Releases Civil Rights Review, Caving To Years Of Pressure
The company disclosed in an April filing it retained a member of the firm, Debo Adegbile, “to inform our work and program development” related to equity, but did not reveal plans for the review until it was released Friday. The firm’s hire was disclosed in a company statement opposing a shareholder proposal calling for it to undertake a “racial equity audit.”
Democratic lawmakers and civil rights leaders in 2021 called on Google to hire an independent auditor to vet its products and policies for potential racial biases and discriminatory practices, citing concerns that the company could be exacerbating inequities.