The Washington Post: Inflation eases again, but bringing prices further down will take work

The Washington Post, February 14, 2023, Inflation Eases Again, But Bringing Prices Further Down Will Take Work

Housing costs were by far the largest contributor, accounting for nearly half of the monthly increase. Fed officials and economists expect rent inflation eventually to fall as costs for new leases cool off. But that has not happened on a significant scale yet. Rent in January was up 0.7 percent over the month in comparison with 0.8 percent in the previous report. It was also up 8.6 percent from the year before.